Brook Lopez News: Shooting woes from deep in loss

Lopez produced 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, four steals and two blocks across 36 minutes during Monday's 116-114 loss to the Cavaliers.

Lopez stuffed the stat sheet on the defensive end while grabbing six steals-plus-blocks for the third time this season. However, the big man struggled from three-point range once again, and he has shot only 28.2 percent from deep while attempting 5.6 triples per game. Lopez's defensive ability has helped his fantasy value, though his struggles with efficiency thus far have put a damper on his defensive production. Through seven regular-season outings, the 36-year-old has averaged 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals across 31.4 minutes per game.