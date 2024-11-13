Brook Lopez News: Strong showing on defense

Lopez totaled 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 99-85 win over the Raptors.

It's the fourth time in 11 games to begin the season that Lopez has produced at least five combined steals and blocks. The 36-year-old center has had a rough start to the season otherwise, shooting just 38.8 percent from the floor and 26.3 percent from beyond the arc while averaging a career-low 9.4 points a contest with 4.8 boards, 2.2 blocks, 1.7 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.1 steals.