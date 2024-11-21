Brook Lopez News: Strong two-way play in win

Lopez finished Wednesday's 122-106 win over the Bulls with 21 points (9-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 35 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard thrived in this win for Milwaukee, but the impact Lopez made on both ends of the court can't go unnoticed since he was a dominant presence throughout the contest. Lopez has been trending in the right direction as a scorer after reaching the 20-point mark in three of his last four contests.