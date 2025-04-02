Brook Lopez News: Stuffs stat sheet in win Tuesday

Lopez notched 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 133-123 win over the Suns.

Lopez was coming off two subpar showings, racking up 12 points and six rebounds combined in the losses to New York and Atlanta, but he bounced back admirably here and was one of the standout performers for a Bucks team that got back to winning ways. For the most part, Lopez has been productive as a two-way presence for the Bucks. He's scored in double digits in nine of his last 12 appearances, averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in that span.