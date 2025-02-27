Brook Lopez News: Surpasses 20-point mark in victory

Lopez ended with 22 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 37 minutes in Thursday's 121-112 win over Denver.

Lopez provided a nice lift form inside the paint Thursday despite not having great success shooting the ball, finishing second among Bucks in scoring while posting one of two 20-point performances in the contest. Lopez has recorded 20 or more points in 10 outings this season, doing so in two of his last five appearances.