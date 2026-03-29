Brook Lopez headshot

Brook Lopez News: Ties season high with four steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Lopez ended Sunday's 127-113 win over the Bucks with eight points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and four steals in 25 minutes.

With Ivica Zubac (ankle) out of the picture at center, Lopez continues to provide some low-end fantasy appeal. Lopez has averaged 12.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in 28.6 minutes per contest in his last seven outings, shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 41.9 percent from downtown.

Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers
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