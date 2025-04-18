Brook Lopez News: Will play Saturday

Lopez (rest) is available for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pacers.

Lopez rested in the Bucks' regular-season finale against the Pistons, but he'll be good to go for the start of the playoffs. The veteran center finished the regular season averaging 13.0 points on 50.9 percent shooting (including 37.3 percent from three on 4.7 3PA/G), 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 blocks over 31.8 minutes per game.