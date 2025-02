Lopez (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lopez popped up on Saturday's report due to a back injury, but he has been cleared to play in Sunday night's bout. He's averaged 11.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 blocks over 32.7 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.