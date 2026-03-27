Brooks Barnhizer Injury: Dealing with injury
Barnhizer was inactive in Thursday's 133-106 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves after suffering an undisclosed injury.
Barnhizer has moved between the NBA and G League teams as he continues to serve under a two-way contract, but his absence is a big loss mainly for the Blue, where he's a regular starter when available. The forward is averaging 18.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game over the G League regular season. If he's forced to miss more time, his place in the lineup could be taken by Buddy Boeheim.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brooks Barnhizer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brooks Barnhizer See More