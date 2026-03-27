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Brooks Barnhizer Injury: Dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Barnhizer was inactive in Thursday's 133-106 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves after suffering an undisclosed injury.

Barnhizer has moved between the NBA and G League teams as he continues to serve under a two-way contract, but his absence is a big loss mainly for the Blue, where he's a regular starter when available. The forward is averaging 18.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game over the G League regular season. If he's forced to miss more time, his place in the lineup could be taken by Buddy Boeheim.

Brooks Barnhizer
Oklahoma City Thunder
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