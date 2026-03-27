Brooks Barnhizer headshot

Brooks Barnhizer Injury: Sits out G League game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 9:31am

Barnhizer was inactive Thursday in the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 133-106 loss to the Iowa Wolves due to an undisclosed injury.

As a two-way player, Barnhizer has regularly moved between the Thunder and their G League affiliate, but his absence looms larger for the Blue. The rookie forward has averaged 18.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 33.2 minutes per game through 21 appearances in the G League.

Brooks Barnhizer
Oklahoma City Thunder
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