Brooks Barnhizer News: All-around impact in G League win

Barnhizer finished with 24 points (11-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 135-129 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Barnhizer stood out on both ends of the floor as he posted a double-double and a season-high four steals during his 18th G League start of the season. While he's an occasional bench option for the Thunder, the two-way player has failed to make a difference at the NBA level, so he may continue to feature for the Blue for the rest of the campaign. In that case, he'll look to extend his runs of seven games with double-digit points and four with multiple steals in G League play.