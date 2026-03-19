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Brooks Barnhizer News: Dominates paint in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 9:22am

Barnhizer notched 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 130-127 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Barnhizer grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds en route to his third straight double-double. In the G League, Barnhizer is averaging 18.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Brooks Barnhizer
Oklahoma City Thunder
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