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Brooks Barnhizer News: Gets garbage time minutes Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 11:10am

Barnhizer played the final 12 minutes of Wednesday's 121-92 win over the Nets, finishing with three rebounds.

After a stint in the G League with the Oklahoma City Blue, Barnhizer rejoined an undermanned parent club Wednesday for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Even with six players sitting out, Barnhizer wasn't included in the rotation, as all of his playing time came while Oklahoma City sat on a comfortable lead.

Brooks Barnhizer
Oklahoma City Thunder
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