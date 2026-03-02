Brooks Barnhizer News: Posts efficient 22-point showing

Barnhizer collected 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 36 minutes Sunday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 129-121 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Barnhizer did his part to keep the Blue in the game, as he drilled 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field and led his club in scoring. He's been on a tear in the G League lately, putting up 20-plus points in five of his last six appearances while racking up four double-doubles along the way.