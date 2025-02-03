Bruce Brown Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Brown (face) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The veteran swingman is in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's contest due to a facial contusion, which could open up more playing time for Ja'Kobe Walter and Ochai Agbaji. Brown has received significant minutes off the bench, and over his last 10 outings, he has averaged 9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 20.9 minutes per contest.