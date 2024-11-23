Bruce Brown Injury: Nearing a return to action
Brown is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Cavaliers due to returning to playing condition, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Brown has yet to suit up this season due to a knee injury but his injury designation change indicates that he is nearing a return to action. While it would be surprising for Brown to suit up Monday against Detroit, Wednesday's matchup with New Orleans is a more realistic target for return.
