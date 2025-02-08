Bruce Brown Injury: Not playing Saturday vs. Kings
Brown (recently traded) has been Eric Nehm of The Athletic for Saturday's game against the Kings.
Brown and Kelly Olynyk were traded by the Raptors to the Pelicans on Wednesday in exchange for Brandon Ingram (ankle). Neither Brown or Olynyk are currently with the Pelicans, and their next opportunity to make their debut with New Orleans is Monday against Oklahoma City.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now