Bruce Brown Injury: Not ready to debut

Brown (conditioning) won't be available Thursday versus Miami.

Brown is nearing his season debut after completing his recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery, but he still needs more time to get fully ramped up before the Raptors give him the green light to play. After Thursday's contest, the Raptors won't play again until Monday versus Chicago, so Brown could put himself in position to suit up next week if he's able to get in a couple more practices over the weekend.