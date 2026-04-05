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Bruce Brown Injury: Probable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 6:52pm

Brown (ankle) is probable to play Monday against the Trail Blazers.

Brown exited Saturday's win over the Spurs after tweaking his left ankle, but it doesn't sound like it will affect his availability for Monday's game. Check back for official confirmation on his status closer to Monday's tipoff.

Bruce Brown
Denver Nuggets
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