Bruce Brown Injury: Probable for Monday
Brown (ankle) is probable to play Monday against the Trail Blazers.
Brown exited Saturday's win over the Spurs after tweaking his left ankle, but it doesn't sound like it will affect his availability for Monday's game. Check back for official confirmation on his status closer to Monday's tipoff.
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