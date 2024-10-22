Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Bruce Brown headshot

Bruce Brown Injury: Remains out indefinitely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 22, 2024 at 1:34pm

Brown (knee) didn't practice Tuesday and remains out indefinitely, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Brown is recovering from an arthroscopic right knee surgery he underwent at the end of September. He's due for a re-evaluation soon, but it sounds like he'll miss at least the first week of the regular season. With RJ Barrett (shoulder) and Kelly Olynyk (back) also nursing injuries, there'll be plenty of minutes available for Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji.

Bruce Brown
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News