Bruce Brown Injury: Remains out indefinitely

Brown (knee) didn't practice Tuesday and remains out indefinitely, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Brown is recovering from an arthroscopic right knee surgery he underwent at the end of September. He's due for a re-evaluation soon, but it sounds like he'll miss at least the first week of the regular season. With RJ Barrett (shoulder) and Kelly Olynyk (back) also nursing injuries, there'll be plenty of minutes available for Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji.