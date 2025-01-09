Bruce Brown Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Brown has only played in five games this season for the Raptors and will miss another one due to right knee injury management. In the five games he's played for Toronto, Brown averaged 5.4 points and 2.0 rebounds per game, shooting 37.9 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from beyond the arc.