Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bruce Brown headshot

Bruce Brown Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Brown has only played in five games this season for the Raptors and will miss another one due to right knee injury management. In the five games he's played for Toronto, Brown averaged 5.4 points and 2.0 rebounds per game, shooting 37.9 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Bruce Brown
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now