Bruce Brown Injury: Tweaks ankle in win

Brown tweaked his left ankle during Saturday's game against the Spurs in the third quarter and was unable to return. He supplied five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 11 minutes.

The severity of the injury is unclear, but he was ineligible to return since he wasn't able to take part in the jump ball while being evaluated in the locker room. Brown can be considered questionable for Monday's game against Portland.