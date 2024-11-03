Fantasy Basketball
Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown Injury: Will remain out for multiple weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 11:24am

Brown (knee), who's already ruled out for Monday's game in Denver, will remain out for multiple weeks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Brown doesn't have a clear return timetable, but he's yet to suit up this season and will remain out indefinitely. Even when cleared to suit up, Brown figures to have heavy restrictions, especially if the Raptors are still at the bottom of the standings.

Bruce Brown
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
