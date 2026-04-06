Bruce Brown News: Cleared to play Monday
Brown (ankle) will play Monday night against Portland.
Brown was added to the injury report as probable due to a left ankle issue, but it won't keep him from taking the court Monday evening. He's averaging 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in his last five outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bruce Brown See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bruce Brown See More