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Bruce Brown News: Cleared to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 5:13pm

Brown (ankle) will play Monday night against Portland.

Brown was added to the injury report as probable due to a left ankle issue, but it won't keep him from taking the court Monday evening. He's averaging 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in his last five outings.

Bruce Brown
Denver Nuggets
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