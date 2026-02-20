Bruce Brown News: Compiles 19 points from bench

Brown chipped in 19 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 loss to the Clippers.

Although Brown is too inconsistent for consideration in most fantasy formats, he's averaged 27.6 minutes per game this month and has ample opportunity to post the occasional high number. Thursday's result tied his best point total of the season and marked his fifth double-digit scoring total over his past six games.