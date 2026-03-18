Bruce Brown News: Continues playing limited minutes
Brown recorded 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 19 minutes during Tuesday's 124-96 victory over the 76ers.
While Aaron Gordon (hamstring) will be rested in Wednesday's game against Memphis, Brown's role and fantasy value have become diminished overall since Gordon returned from a lengthy absence. Brown has averaged 8.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 19.0 minutes per contest in his last six games, shooting 51.6 percent from the floor.
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