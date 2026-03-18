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Bruce Brown News: Continues playing limited minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 12:20pm

Brown recorded 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 19 minutes during Tuesday's 124-96 victory over the 76ers.

While Aaron Gordon (hamstring) will be rested in Wednesday's game against Memphis, Brown's role and fantasy value have become diminished overall since Gordon returned from a lengthy absence. Brown has averaged 8.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 19.0 minutes per contest in his last six games, shooting 51.6 percent from the floor.

Bruce Brown
Denver Nuggets
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