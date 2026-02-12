Bruce Brown News: Decent line off bench

Brown closed Wednesday's 122-116 victory over the Grizzlies with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes.

This was a solid showing for Brown, but even with so many injuries in Denver, he's yet to break through with consistent fantasy output. Over his last eight appearances, he's seeing 28.4 minutes per contest with 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 three-pointers.