Bruce Brown News: Drops 19 points in starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Brown provided 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 loss to the Spurs.

Brown drew another start Saturday, marking his third consecutive appearance with the first unit. The sixth-year pro was a product of the Brandon Ingram trade, and the team will give him an opportunity to prove his worth while they struggle through the remainder of the regular season. A knee injury forced Brown to miss several games this season, but he appears to be past the issue now.

