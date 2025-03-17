Fantasy Basketball
Bruce Brown headshot

Bruce Brown News: Ejected Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 7:05pm

Brown was ejected from Monday's game against the Pistons, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

After arguing with the officials, Brown was tossed from Monday's contest. The veteran swingman's night ends after logging two points (1-4 FG) and one rebound in 15 minutes off the bench. Antonio Reeves should see some extra minutes down the stretch Monday, while Brown's next game action arrives Wednesday against the Timberwolves.

Bruce Brown
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
