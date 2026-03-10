Bruce Brown headshot

Bruce Brown News: Limited role in loss

Brown closed Monday's 129-126 loss to Oklahoma City with four points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 16 minutes.

With Aaron Gordon back at full strength, Brown is going to have to settle for a reduced role with the second unit. With a low usage rate and modest workload, there isn't much fantasy appeal here.

Bruce Brown
Denver Nuggets
