Bruce Brown News: Loaded stat line in win

Brown registered 13 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 136-119 win over the Grizzlies.

Brown continues to see regular playing time off the bench, and since that scenario isn't likely to change, his fantasy contributions will remain inconsistent. Although Brown has proven to be able to stuff the stat sheet when needed, he won't carry a lot of upside due to his limited role. Over his last 10 games, the veteran is averaging 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 43.5 percent from deep but failing to score in double digits five times over that stretch.