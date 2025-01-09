Bruce Brown News: Minimal impact in loss

Brown logged four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 loss to New York.

Brown has now played five games after missing the beginning of the 2024-25 season while recovering from a right knee surgery. Brown is averaging 5.4 points and 2.0 rebounds in 17.8 minutes over that span. He is also shooting just 37.9 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from three.