Bruce Brown News: Muted effort in win

Brown accumulated four points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 103-84 win over the Celtics.

Brown had been trending up for several weeks prior to this dud, so fantasy managers in deeper formats may want to give him another chance. Over his last seven outings, Brown has averaged 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 26.8 minutes per game.