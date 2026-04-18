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Bruce Brown News: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Brown won't start Saturday's Game 1 against the Timberwolves.

Brown started Denver's final two regular-season games but will revert to his usual role with the second unit Saturday. Over 78 regular-season appearances off the bench, the veteran guard averaged 7.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.0 minutes per showing.

Bruce Brown
Denver Nuggets
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