Bruce Brown News: Posts 16 points in defeat

Brown provided 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 loss to the Clippers.

Although the Pelicans don't have much to cheer about, Brown's acquisition from Toronto has been a net positive for the team. He's come in handy amid season-ending injuries all over the roster, and while his promotion to the first unit is a necessity, he's playing well enough to earn a meaningful role with the squad next season.