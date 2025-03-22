Bruce Brown News: Productive in spot start

Brown closed with 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes during Friday's 134-93 loss to the Timberwolves.

Brown was one of the few standout performers for the Pelicans in this blowout 41-point loss, and the veteran made the most of this spot start, as Zion Williamson (back) didn't feature with this game being the second leg of a back-to-back set. Brown should return to his regular bench role when the Pelicans take on the Pistons on Sunday, so he's not expected to carry a lot of upside in most formats going forward as long as he stays in his current bench role.