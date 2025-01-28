Bruce Brown News: Productive off bench against Pels

Brown finished Monday's 113-104 win over New Orleans with 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three steals over 29 minutes off the bench.

The veteran guard fell just short of his first double-double of the season, while also recording a season high in steals. Brown is likely to be on the move before the trade deadline, and he's doing his best to improve his market value by averaging 11.4 points, 5.6 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 threes in 22.0 minutes a contest over the last eight games.