Bruce Brown News: Provides spark off bench

Brown closed with 15 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 119-115 victory over the Timberwolves.

Brown played the most minutes (31) of any New Orleans bench player during Wednesday's win. Despite lighting it up from beyond the arc against Minnesota, Brown is shooting just 31.7 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from three across his last 10 bench appearances.