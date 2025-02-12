Bruce Brown News: Quiet in Pelicans debut

Brown contributed four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 loss to the Kings.

Brown suited up for his new team for the first time, logging 26 minutes off the bench. Although his production left a lot to be desired, Brown could certainly carve out a meaningful role for himself on a team looking for production anywhere they can find it. Keep an eye on the rotation moving forward, just in case Brown can cobble together a strong finish to what has been a disappointing season.