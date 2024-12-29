Bruce Brown News: Scores 12 points in season debut

Brown (knee) supplied 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes during Sunday's 136-107 loss to the Hawks.

In his season debut following offseason knee surgery, Brown made an immediate impact off Toronto's bench with a double-digit scoring output in his first game back in the mix. The versatile 28-year-old wing played 19 minutes from the second unit Sunday, so it's reasonable for fantasy managers to expect Brown's playing time to hover around this range for the time being until he gets his legs fully back under him. While his role is worth monitoring moving ahead, Brown may not be ready to consistently make a significant impact from a fantasy standpoint until his restrictions are lifted at some point in the future.