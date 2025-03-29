Bruce Brown News: Scores 18 in return

Brown chipped in 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 111-95 loss to the Warriors.

Brown returned from a one-game absence due to rest purposes, and the veteran guard continues to make an impact as one of the Pelicans' most reliable offensive weapons -- although on a depleted roster. Brown has scored in double digits in five of his last six contests, a stretch in which he's averaging 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.5 steals per game.