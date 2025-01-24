Bruce Brown News: Season-high 18 points off bench

Brown logged 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 20 minutes in Thursday's 122-119 win over the Hawks.

The veteran forward seems to have found his form in Toronto after initially struggling with a combination of injuries and an inability to string together consistent performances. In his last three games, Brown's average was 16.7 points, 5.3 boards, and 3.0 assists while shooting 55.7 percent from the field. It seems he's finally turned a corner, so as long as head coach Darko Rajakovic trusts him to be a leader with the second unit, he could be someone to keep an eye on in deeper fantasy leagues.