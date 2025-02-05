Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bruce Brown headshot

Bruce Brown News: Traded to New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

The Raptors traded Brown to the Pelicans on Wednesday as part of a deal centered around Brandon Ingram, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Brown missed the first two months of the season with a knee injury but has played in 12 consecutive games. The 28-year-old guard is averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 19.7 minutes per game this season. With the Pelicans dealing with plenty of injuries, Brown could have a path to a ton of minutes early on.

Bruce Brown
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now