Bruno Fernando News: Career-best night on glass

Fernando notched eight points (4-9 FG), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 18 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 99-85 loss to Milwaukee.

The 13 boards were a career high for the journeyman big, who is on his fourth team in six NBA seasons. Fernando doesn't see consistent minutes in the Toronto frontcourt and has little fantasy value in his current role, but he is averaging 0.8 blocks in only 9.0 minutes a game. An injury to Jakob Poeltl could make Fernando an intriguing waiver-wire target.