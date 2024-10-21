Bruno Fernando News: Earns final spot on roster

Fernando earned the 15th spot on the Raptors' roster Monday, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

The Raptors claimed Fernando off waivers in July after he was let go by the Hawks. The 2019 second-round pick averaged 15.2 minutes per game across 45 regular-season contests last year, and while he's buried on the Raptors' depth chart, Fernando could see some playing time early on during the 2024-25 regular season if Kelly Olynyk (back) and Chris Boucher (knee) were to be sidelined.