Bruno Fernando News: Getting chance with starters
Fernando will start Thursday night's game against the Thunder, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Fernando is in line for an opportunity at center after news broke that Jakob Poeltl (illness) wouldn't suit up. This marks Fernando's first start of the 2024-25 campaign, and he should shoulder a heavier workload after averaging only 8.6 minutes through his first 14 appearances of the season.
