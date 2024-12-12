Bruno Fernando News: Late addition to lineup
Fernando will start over Jakob Poeltl (back spasms) in Thursday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Poeltl was a late scratch and has been downgraded to doubtful, meaning his chances of seeing the floor Thursday are very slim. Fernando should see plenty of minutes at center, with Chris Boucher also expected to see an expanded role off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now