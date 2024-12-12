Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bruno Fernando headshot

Bruno Fernando News: Late addition to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Fernando will start over Jakob Poeltl (back spasms) in Thursday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Poeltl was a late scratch and has been downgraded to doubtful, meaning his chances of seeing the floor Thursday are very slim. Fernando should see plenty of minutes at center, with Chris Boucher also expected to see an expanded role off the bench.

Bruno Fernando
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now