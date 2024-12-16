Bruno Fernando News: Returning to bench Monday

Fernando is not in the Raptors' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Fernando was a late addition to the Raptors' starting lineup Thursday due to Jakob Poeltl dealing with back spasms. However, Poeltl ended up playing that game and played 27 minutes off the bench while Fernando was limited to just two minutes of playing time. Fernando won't likely see much playing time off Toronto's bench behind Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk.