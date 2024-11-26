Bruno Fernando News: Strong play off bench
Fernando racked up nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 14 minutes during Monday's 102-100 loss to the Pistons.
Fernando set season-best marks in points (9) and assists (5), doing all of his damage in just 14 minutes. He's had a very quiet season so far, but he could become an intriguing streamer if Jakob Poeltl misses time at any point this season.
