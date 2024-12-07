Bruno Fernando News: Won't start Saturday

Fernando is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Fernando will return to his regular bench role after making a spot start against the Thunder on Dec. 5, notching four points, seven rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal across 19 minutes in a 129-92 loss. With Poeltl available and ready to handle his regular workload, Fernando isn't expected to see significant minutes off the bench against Dallas.