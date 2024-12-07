Fantasy Basketball
Bruno Fernando

Bruno Fernando News: Won't start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Fernando is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Fernando will return to his regular bench role after making a spot start against the Thunder on Dec. 5, notching four points, seven rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal across 19 minutes in a 129-92 loss. With Poeltl available and ready to handle his regular workload, Fernando isn't expected to see significant minutes off the bench against Dallas.

Bruno Fernando
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
